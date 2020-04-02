NCAS expands the possibilities of the Ukrainian athletes in online mode
In a difficult for the entire country and the world Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC) provides a wonderful opportunity for athletes to improve and to acquire new knowledge online.
This was stated during his speech at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, which took place in online mode, the Chairperson of the Commission of NOC “athlete’s Entourage”, Olympic medalist in athletics Yelena Govorova, the press service of the NOC.
“We have introduced online training and online courses for our athletes, in close cooperation with IPS, headed by the famous coach-improvement Yitzchak Pintusevich. Today we are trying to attract the attention of our athletes to educate themselves, intending to create a whole educational platform for them. We continue to actively cooperate with the Klitschko brothers Foundation and lead negotiations with new and exciting speakers,” said Elena Govorova.
She said that recently held a webinar course “the Mindset of a winner” in the framework of the educational project of the NOC – Sportcamp&more. The speaker of the lecture was Isaac Pintosevich. Joined the debate more than 60 Ukrainian athletes and coaches.
Also, social networking is actively continuing another initiative of the Commission of NOC “athlete’s Entourage” and the Commission of athletes of the NOC of Ukraine – the challenge of tenuicauda. Our famous Ukrainian Olympians urge to stay home and take care of their health, but don’t forget about the support of their fitness. Famous athletes share their skills of the sports home. It should be noted that this initiative received excellent support and interest of the media.
“The education of athletes is very relevant and important question at any time. Today each of us has the opportunity to learn at home. To do their own self-improvement and education, because in our life knowledge is our treasure. And always have to remember that even at home you can exercise and keep fit,” said President of the NOC, the Olympic champion Sergey Bubka.