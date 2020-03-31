Near Kiev “record” drunk woman at speed rammed the truck: eerie photos from the scene

| March 31, 2020 | News | No Comments

Под Киевом "рекордно" пьяная женщина на скорости протаранила фуру: жуткие фото с места

Monday, March 30, on the highway Kyiv – cherry had a serious accident: a car collided with a truck.

The corresponding photos were published on the Facebook page dtp.kiev.ua.

According to preliminary data, the woman who was driving the car, was in a state of strong alcoholic intoxication. She was not injured, however, another female passenger car, was hospitalized in serious condition.

“The woman on the powerful Audi with 1.6 ppm, 8 times higher than the upper limit. Crippled girlfriend and totaled his car on a truck… Recall on good stretch of road drunk woman driver of the Audi did not notice a huge wagon Renault and crashed into her right side, just where the passenger was sitting,” – said in the message.

