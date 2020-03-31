Near Nikopol on the river Bazavluk harness dry reeds: birds dying
60 kilometers from Nikopol on the river Bazavluk Salt and burn the reeds. In the fire and killed birds.
This Informant became aware of the post Roman Rumyantsev in the social network Facebook. The man witnessed several fires.
Resident of the area says that last week, the reeds were burning almost the entire length of the river Bazavluk and Salty. Where the largest nesting birds in the area. Now ducks and swans that nest in this area annually have to find a new home.
It is worth remembering that the burning of dry grass leads to the destruction of nests and nesting birds. In the fire killed the insects. The same species of plants are “tied” for about 20 insect species. They live in plants and feed on them. If the fire killed the plant, then die and insects. The fire can die and suffer, animals, reptiles, amphibians, especially newborn leverets, hedgehogs and frogs. With a strong fire killed almost all the animals that live in dry grass or on the soil surface. They can just suffocate or burn alive. Take care of nature and remember that a small fire can become uncontrollable and the fire easily spread to the forest or the homes of people who live nearby.
