Near the airport “Lviv” because of the burning dry grass caught fire pipeline
Without gas remains of the village Sknyliv
From-for an arson of a dry grass and trees near the runway of airport “Lviv” illuminate the medium pressure gas pipeline. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Facebook page at “lvovgaz”.
It is noted that due to the high temperature there was a destruction of the plastic pipe at the exit point from the earth and the transition to above-ground steel pipeline.
“As of 22:44 due to cessation of the gas supply to the fire was localized”, – stated in the message.
Without gas remains of S. Sknyliv. To resume gas supply plan on March 30, “roughly in the afternoon, after replacement of the damaged section of the pipeline”.
“Lvovgaz” to appeal to law enforcement to find those responsible for arson and prosecute.