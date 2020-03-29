Near the Dnepr motorcycle with three passengers crashed into a fence, injured a man and two teenagers
On the night of 28 March in a Military village, near the cemetery, there was an accident involving a motorbike. The incident injured three people, including two children.
The details of the incident are investigated by the investigator. It is reported by the Informant, referring to own sources in law enforcement bodies.
It is known that man, 17-year-old and 15-year-olds were riding together on a motorcycle and crashed into a fence. To the place of profit police and 3 crew emergency. The man was admitted to the hospital Mechnikov with opened cherepno-a brain trauma, teenagers in a serious condition hospitalized in hospital Space.
Igor Naidenko, head of reception Department of the regional children’s clinical hospital said that the two Teens seychas located in the Department of neurosurgery. Their fortune is estimated as moderate severity.