Near Yalta Peugeot and flew into a curb due to prune his “Gazelle”
The passenger of the car needed help in re-opening, the press service of EMERCOM in the Republic of Crimea. Photo by press service of EMERCOM in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In 14.44 in the rescue service received a report of an accident in TH Yalta, n. Vine street South coast highway, route “Yalta-Sevastopol”, with participation of the car “Peugeot-206” and “Gazelle”.
According to preliminary information it was required to re-opening the injured passenger of the car “Peugeot-206”.
Operational duty shift the interaction of the responsible services.
To the place of accident left one branch 9 of firefighting and rescue part 2 of the fire and rescue team (Yalta) the Main Department of EMERCOM of Russia in the Republic of Crimea, the traffic police, the ambulance.
On arrival it was established that, moving on the highway, the driver of the car “Gazelle”, making overtaking, “clipped” the car “Peugeot-206”. The result is a car “Peugeot” has made arrival on the curb, which was blocked the passenger door.
Employees of the EMERCOM of Russia activities conducted for the re-opening of the victim with rescue equipment and transportation to the ambulance. Also, the MOE firefighters provided fire safety: the accident are protected by special cones, have been carried out by disconnecting the battery. The injured passenger is rushed to the emergency room of the Central city hospital Yalta.