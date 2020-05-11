Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
10 may 2020 11: 03
Updated at 14h53
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
For a second day in a row, Ontario has recorded the lowest increase of new cases of COVID-19 on its territory for more than a month.
Sunday, 294 new confirmed cases were enumerated by the health authorities of the province, bringing the total number of people infected with 20 238 since the beginning of the crisis. This increase in cases represents a rate of 1.5%.
Of the total cases, 14 772 are now cured of the virus, a proportion of 73%, while 961 people are hospitalized, of which 195 are in the intensive care unit and 140 on an artificial respirator. Note that the number of hospitalizations decreased by 5% in the last 24 hours.
Ontario also identifies 35 new deaths compared to the previous day, bringing the balance to 1634. One of them is, moreover, occurred at the nursing Home Pinecrest in Plantagenet, ontario, where seven people have lost their lives since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario made 433 994 testing, COVID-19, of which 17 618 during the day on Saturday. Nearly 15,000 tests are still under investigation.
The province has also announced that two new outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred in households of long-term care since Saturday, bringing the total to 239 on the territory of the province of Ontario.