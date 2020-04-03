Nearly 40 % of Canadians hospitalized have less than 60 years
Many continued to associate the COVID-19 to an ” old people’s disease “. However, on Tuesday the deaths of two teenagers in Europe has struck the minds and Health Canada data revealed on the same day confirm that nearly 40 % of patients admitted to hospital and to intensive care units up here in canada were under the age of 60 years.
The data compiled by Health Canada for the country as a whole indicate that as at 30 march, 28 % of patients admitted to hospitals and cared for in the intensive care unit after being infected with the COVID-19 were 40 to 59 years of age, 8 % were aged 20 to 39 years and 2% were under 20 years of age. The study was carried out from the hospitalization data available for 2060 patients on the 6320 reported cases to date.
This new light on the impact of the epidemic among young people confirms what studies in other countries have found : the COVID-19 kills more seniors, but the younger people are not immune to the risks of serious complications. To date, Quebec has not suffered any deaths in patients under the age of 60 years. However, no detailed data has been revealed on the rates of hospitalization or admission to the intensive care unit of the age categories younger.
“It is clear that this disease is harmful to young people too. Four hospitalizations in ten relate to persons under the age of 60 years “, said on Tuesday the Dr. Gaston De Serres, epidemiologist at national Institute of public health of Quebec. According to figures from Health Canada, age 40 years, them, count for 10% of all hospital admissions and admissions to intensive care.
Deaths and hospitalizations
On Tuesday, the death of a young female patient of 12 years in Belgium and a teenager of 13 years of age without medical problem prior known in the United Kingdom particularly struck by the spirits. Five days ago, a hospital in paris lamented the death of the young Julie A., 16 years of age. On 16 march, the death of Sandee Rutter, a mother of six children, who had defeated cancer, has also created a shock wave in the State of Washington. In Canada, only five hospitalizations and one case of admission to the intensive care unit in patients under the age of 18 years were identified as of march 30, Health Canada.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec and in Canada
Even if the deaths remain rare in young people, several studies demonstrate that significant numbers of young people and adults under 60 years of age experiencing complications. A study by the Centre for control and disease prevention (CDC), United States on 4226 reported cases of COVID-19 in 49 States as of march 16, reported that 20 % of the 508 patients hospitalized were aged 20 to 44 years 18 % 45 to 54 17 % 55 to 64 years of age. In short, the young people were hospitalized in a proportion as great as the 45-to 64-year-old. Only 5 % of hospital admissions were children (0 to 19).
Same portrait for those admitted to intensive care units, where 36% of the patients were aged 45 to 64 and 12 %, from 20 to 44 years of age. A proportion that approximates that observed in Canada. In France, it is also 38 % of the icu beds are occupied by patients under 40 years of age.
“From the time where there are more and more patients are affected, there are more serious cases. And even if the population of young people has an individual risk is extremely low […] of course there will be some patients with very severely affected among young people “, said professor Bruno Riou, head of the public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP) after the announcement of the death of the young Julie A. in Paris, on the airwaves of French radio.
According to Dr. De Serres, with the lowest proportion of seniors identified in intensive care units (10 %) compared to younger is due sadly to the fact that they often die before you can be admitted, shortly after their arrival at the hospital.
Misleading data screening
The data released by Health Canada show that, up to now, the largest number of reported cases of positive COVID-19 are to be found among people aged 40 to 59 years (37 %), followed by adults aged 20 to 39 years (29 %) and those 60 to 79 years (25 %). Young people under 19 years of age represent only 4 % of reported cases. Eighteen cases of infection are also occurring in pregnant women.
“It is clear that the number of reported cases depends on the screening strategy, which is highly variable from one province to the other. So, this is not the best indicator to compare and many of those infected are not diagnosed, ” says Dr. Marie-France Raynault, professor emeritus at the School of public health of the University of Montreal. “The hospitalization rate is a better comparison between countries and see that our capacity of hospital is still great. For young people, it should still be remembered that the majority of the cases of hospitalization affects patients, who had health problems, like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or who are immunocompromised. “