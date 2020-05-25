Nearly 400 additional students return to class Ottawa

May 25, 2020

One month of the end of the school calendar of a year that will go down in history, nearly 400 more students who will return to sit in a classroom in the primary schools of the Outaouais region this week.

May 24, 2020 20h53

Updated at 21h56

Daniel LeBlanc

The Right

One month of the end of the school calendar of a year that will go down in history, nearly 400 more students who will return to sit in a classroom in the primary schools of the Outaouais region this week.

On a cumulative basis, a total of 374 children in the region will go out of their backpack as soon as Monday for the third week of the opening of the establishments in the time of a pandemic, their parents who have made their registration in the last days.

It is the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l’outaouais (CSPO), which currently leads the way with an increase of 4% of the customers in the space of a week, from 4426 in 4606 students. The schools of the Forest (52%), Dome (47%) and Jean-de-Brébeuf (46%) are those in which the attendance rate is the highest, says the organization.

We also note an increase in the Commission scolaire des Draveurs (CSD) since 129 school children will be added in the classrooms of the 26 primary schools for the week of may 25.

“We are in for several more weeks, months even. What relieves me is that the protocols are known and implemented in a rigorous way. ”


Manon Dufour

Increases of 44 and 21 children are to report to the school boards in The Heart of the Valleys and the Hauts-Bois-de-l’outaouais (CSHBO).

In the opinion of the director-general of the CSD, Manon Dufour, these statistics are a sign that the parents are confident of strict sanitary measures in place in the network.

To 47%, the attendance rate at the school of the Dome in the Hull sector is among the highest.

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

“I am proud to see what is happening, and to such figures. Some parents had us they were going to first see how it would take before they decide whether to send or not their children to the school. It is an even greater increase than last week. It starts as a message, it is that the parents are satisfied and trust the measures deployed by the teams in schools. They feel secure, many have probably discussed with neighbours or some member of the staff. There may be many different reasons of return to class, but if people had not had sufficient confidence, we would have observed the opposite effect, there would have been outflow,” she said.

Considering that the communication is “essential” at this time between all parties, the manager noted, however, that “we are not out of the woods with the COVID-19” and that of other students or employees removed from the school environment could be indicated by the start of the holiday.

“We are in for several more weeks, months even. What relieves me is that the protocols are known and implemented in a rigorous way. We are ready to face these situations. But this is not because there has not been this week that it might not arrive next week,” added Ms. Dufour.

Remember that incidents occurred at the school l’oree-des-Bois to Cantley, as well as three schools in the Aylmer sector during week 1 of the re-opening of schools.

Overall, a little more than 10,800 children will be in primary schools in the region next week.

The attendance rate varies between 32% and 38% in the French school boards.

