Nearly 400 additional students return to class Ottawa
One month of the end of the school calendar of a year that will go down in history, nearly 400 more students who will return to sit in a classroom in the primary schools of the Outaouais region this week.
Share
May 24, 2020 20h53
Updated at 21h56
Share
Nearly 400 additional students return to class Ottawa
Daniel LeBlanc
The Right
One month of the end of the school calendar of a year that will go down in history, nearly 400 more students who will return to sit in a classroom in the primary schools of the Outaouais region this week.
On a cumulative basis, a total of 374 children in the region will go out of their backpack as soon as Monday for the third week of the opening of the establishments in the time of a pandemic, their parents who have made their registration in the last days.
It is the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l’outaouais (CSPO), which currently leads the way with an increase of 4% of the customers in the space of a week, from 4426 in 4606 students. The schools of the Forest (52%), Dome (47%) and Jean-de-Brébeuf (46%) are those in which the attendance rate is the highest, says the organization.
We also note an increase in the Commission scolaire des Draveurs (CSD) since 129 school children will be added in the classrooms of the 26 primary schools for the week of may 25.
“We are in for several more weeks, months even. What relieves me is that the protocols are known and implemented in a rigorous way. ”
—
Manon Dufour
Increases of 44 and 21 children are to report to the school boards in The Heart of the Valleys and the Hauts-Bois-de-l’outaouais (CSHBO).
In the opinion of the director-general of the CSD, Manon Dufour, these statistics are a sign that the parents are confident of strict sanitary measures in place in the network.