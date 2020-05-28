Nearly 50 000 people infected by the COVID-19 in Quebec
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
There are now 1331 persons cared for, whereas 178 patients are still in intensive care.
The highlights of the day
- 74 new deaths due to the COVID-19, for a total of 4302;
- 543 new confirmed cases, for a total of 49 702;
- 1331 patients, of whom 178 to the intensive care unit;
- 15 618 people restored.
- The minister of Justice, Sonia LeBel, has announced the re-opening gradual judicial activities in Quebec from the 1 June.
The number of people who have contracted the COVID-19 is on the verge of crossing the 50 000 people in Quebec with the addition of 563 new cases on Thursday.
In the past 24 hours, the number of infected people has reached 49 702 and deaths have increased by 74 to a total of 4302, according to the last balance-sheet issued by the government.
There are also 47 hospitalizations less than the previous day now with 1331 people cared for, whereas 178 patients are still in intensive care.
In the press conference, the prime minister François Legault has recognized that the number of deaths remained a concern, but stressed that “the situation is going well” and that there was little transmission outdoor community residences for seniors.
Among the 2600 residences for seniors in Quebec, 340 have at least one case of COVID-19 of which 41 facilities with a significant number of sick people.
In order to convince a maximum of people to become orderlies, Mr. Legault has urged Quebecers to read the novel ” Through the night “, by Marie Laberge, which takes place in the middle of the accommodation. “If you want to make a difference in the lives of people, be committed “, he said. The government has estimated the need of 10,000 more employees in the network.
Gradual resumption of judicial activities from the 1st of June
For the first time, the prime minister was accompanied to the meeting by 13 h by the minister of Justice, Sonia Lebel, who revealed his plan for the re-opening of the Palace of justice. Since their closing three months ago, only cases urgent and were dealt with, particularly thanks to the new technologies.
A first trial virtual is required, last week, in Trois-Rivières in a family court case and there have been others since, ” said dr. Lebel.
The recovery will be based ” in large part on the technology “, said the minister, rejoicing that the health crisis has already helped accelerate the technological upgrade in the legal world. “Justice becomes once more what it was “, she said.
“The courthouse will be ready for the 1st of June,” she announced, stating that the hearing rooms are now equipped with disinfectants and protection panels, including.
Other details will follow.