Nearly 5000 visits of caregivers in NURSING homes
Photo: Marie-France Coallier Archives The Duty
For the past ten days, 4870 caregivers, visited seniors in NURSING homes or in residence while 386 were denied access.
This is what has been revealed to the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, in a virtual exchange with the elected members of the opposition on Wednesday.
On 11 may, a new directive has permitted the caregivers to make visits to institutions without having been tested for the COVID-19. This relaxation has faced strong resistance in some residences, which were afraid of facing new outbreaks.
During conversations with Ms. Blais, the liberal Party has strongly criticized its management of this file, and the crisis of the COVID-19 as a whole. “In Quebec, we must have answers as to his competence to manage the crisis,” said the member for Fabre, Monique Saved, after having pointed out that it did not question, moreover, “empathy” of the minister.
The member of parliament has particularly called for explanations on the failures of the platform, “I am contributing” which referred to The Duty on Tuesday. “Is that one is private of pairs of arms ? “, she asked, suggesting that this could contribute to an increase in the number of deaths.
To this the minister retorted that “over 10 000″ people had been recruited via the platform, which was ” a beautiful success “.