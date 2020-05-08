Nearly two million jobs lost in Canada in April, a record
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
Employment has declined in all provinces for a second consecutive month.
The canadian economy has lost almost two million jobs in April, a record high, closing non-essential services to slow the spread of the COVID-19 that devastated the economy and forced the businesses to temporarily close.
The loss of 1 993 800 jobs are in addition to the more than one million jobs lost in march.
The number of unemployed has increased particularly rapidly in Quebec.
According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate rose to 13.0 % in the country, as the pandemic hit with full force, against 7.8% in march.
This is the second unemployment rate, the highest ever recorded.
Economists had expected on average a loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 %, according to the company data on the financial markets Refinitiv.
The Quebec hit hard
The largest increase in the unemployment rate in April among the provinces of Canada has been observed in Quebec: it is established at 17 %, compared to 8.1% in march; the unemployment rate last month was the highest since 1976 in the province.
The number of unemployed has increased by 367 000 in Quebec, more rapidly than in other provinces. In addition, the increase in the number of persons on temporary lay-off has been proportionally higher in Quebec, while the increase in the number of inactive people has been proportionately lower.
In the Maritimes, with the biggest rise in the unemployment rate between march and April has been recorded by Statistics Canada in New Brunswick, where it increased from 8.8 % to 13.2 %.
It has also increased in Nova Scotia, from 9% to 12 %. The increase was less strong in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, from 8.6% in march to 10.8 % last month.
Statistics Canada has also noted a rise in the unemployment rate in Ontario, but to a much lesser extent, in Quebec: it is spent in a month from 7.6 % to 11.3 %.