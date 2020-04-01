NEC is the quietest digital projector
NEC Display Solutions Europe has launched a digital projector NC1402L, which ensures high quality imaging in silent operation.
This ideal combination allows maximum dive into the atmosphere of the film. The noise level is just 49 dB, so the projector will not cause the audience any discomfort. It is also suitable as a solution for mobile cinemas and theaters without hardware space.
NC1402L designed based on the latest technology using a laser light source, which ensures the clarity of color and visualization of the highest quality. Sealed optical engine to minimize dust and maintenance, ensuring a constant image quality.
NC1402L is highly flexible and does not need separate cooling. Thanks to its compact design, the projector can be easily moved around the auditorium and set on the floor and on the ceiling. The solution is intended for medium size cinemas with a screen width up to 14 metres.
Sealed enclosure and laser light sources eliminate the need of replacing the filters and bulbs. First, it frees you from unnecessary spending, and secondly, significantly reduces power consumption, thus improving environmental safety solutions. In addition, laser technology extends the life of the projector up to 50,000 hours under normal operating conditions. Thus, operators of the cinemas will be able to benefit by reducing total operating costs and increasing revenue per seat.
Gerd Keiser (Gerd Kaiser), senior Manager of NEC Display Solutions Europe for the projectors, said: “consumer demand for entertainment services are constantly changing. There have to be flexible. With regard to projection equipment, is now true compact design that ensures easy installation and transport without compromising on performance. Projector NC1402L possesses all these properties. And yet it provides quiet operation and reduced maintenance costs. Operators will appreciate the price and quality, and spectators – an unforgettable viewing experience”.