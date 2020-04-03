Negotiations accelerated in the public sector
The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé
The trading of corsica in the public sector, a few hours of the collective agreements expire march 31, and several bonuses that apply specifically to workers in the health, march 30 — all in the context of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
In the press conference, the prime minister François Legault has said that he did not want to declare the working conditions of State employees and that he wanted to always agree with the unions.
These negotiations relate to the 550,000 employees of the State, in the health, education, and public service.
“The discussions are continuing intensively with all the trade unions for the renewal of the collective agreements, but I won’t say more about it, since we will not deal in the public square,” said Monday the president of the treasury Board and minister responsible for government Administration, Christian Dubé.
The unions, themselves, give a very different sound of a bell. They report that the speech encouraging the prime minister and the minister Dubé does not translate into concrete offers to the negotiation tables.
It must be said that these negotiations accelerated, launched a few days ago, are intermingled in the negotiation of measures to protect workers from the coronavirus, and pay a premium of recognition in this context.
Premiums
Several bonuses provided in letters of agreement, including that the employees working with the customer in long-term care — as the orderlies come to a maturity date of march 30.
For employees, the premium is $ 180 per block of 750 hours of work.
There are several other rewards that take also end on the 30th of march, by virtue of the letters of understanding appended to the collective agreements : the one paid to employees who work with clients with severe behavioral disorders, another for psychologists, another 10% for semi-skilled workers who work in the health facilities, for example.
The government Legault had already stated that these premiums which were to expire should be renegotiated with the unions.
In addition, the unions want to get a “premium” guardian angel ” for their members who are facing the risk of the coronavirus.
“We are also working hard to support the staff of the health network, because the elements that affect its protection are, themselves, non-negotiable,” said minister Dubé.
CSN disappointed
At CSN, the two federations are the outputs to be “extremely disappointed” on Monday afternoon, their discussions about measures related to the coronavirus.
The central demand the withdrawal of all pregnant women or immunocompromised who may be exposed to the coronavirus. It also calls for psychological support to its workers in the face of the sars coronavirus.
However, the minister Dubé provides that the government ” has made commitments towards all our staff and all necessary efforts are being made to give our guardians the tools they need to defend themselves against this virus and face the next few weeks.”
CSQ dissatisfied
The CSQ is also said, “dissatisfied with the settings of the premium for coronavirus,” which she deems ” too limited “. The nurses who are taking, for example, would be excluded.
In the late afternoon of Monday, the CSQ has also reported being told that the premium of psychologists would not be renewed.
For the rest, the Centrale des syndicats du Quebec, said to feel ” very little room for counter-proposals “.
FTQ discreet
The FTQ has had discussions with the treasury Board Monday morning, but did not want to describe the evolution of the latter.
In the late afternoon of Monday, she argued that ” the channels are always open with the government “.
Orderlies
During his daily press conference, on Monday, the prime minister, Legault has reiterated his willingness to grant higher pay to the beneficiary attendants.
Those affected in the public sector 20,55 $ at the first level, up to 22,35 $ the fifth and final level.
He even referred to the fact that their premiums can be incorporated in their salary scale — which would upset the balance, however, the system stores the wage provided for by the pay equity.
In residences for seniors that are privately owned — where the prime minister Legault’s hoping for a “domino effect” created by the public sector — employees often earn 13 to $ 14 an hour. The training requirements are, however, lower than in the public sector.