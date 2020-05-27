Negotiations in the public sector: Dubé hopes to reach an agreement by the summer
The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, a good hoping to settle the negotiations in the public sector before the beginning of the summer. It was unveiled Tuesday, offers of the government to the trade unions, which contain an increase in earnings of 18 % for the charge to beneficiaries.
“I think we’ll be able to just tie it together in the next few weeks […], he said in a press briefing. I really see a prospect of agreement, and it is for this reason that, exceptionally, we have decided to publish the tenders so that people can appreciate the path we have travelled in the four or five months. “
The two unions that represent the orderlies have rejected these proposals, which had been presented to them in recent weeks. “This global offer, as we have already said, there is still insufficient both in terms of working conditions than wages “, said the vice-president of the Confederation of national trade unions (CSN), Caroline Senneville, in a video sent to members and published on Facebook.
“They invent all sorts of terms and all sorts of tricks in order to increase wages, yet in fact it is simple : a salary is a salary,” said the president of the Federation of workers of Quebec (FTQ), Daniel Boyer, in an interview.
The FTQ has proposed last week to raise the salary level of the charge to the recipients — a job which has a female majority — at $ 25 per hour through the pay equity Act. This amount had already been raised by the prime minister François Legault in a press conference, and it corresponds to an increase of 12 %.
The offer by the government includes a more modest increase in hourly rate, accompanied by various amounts, including a premium permanent of 8 % for beneficiary attendants who work full-time in NURSING homes. “Me, I think an offer of 18 % salary increase and compensation for the orderlies, who spend $ 42 000 51 000 $, I think it is very reasonable, and it respects the ability to pay of our citizens,” said Mr. Dubé.
However, he acknowledged that there is still work before reaching an agreement, especially with the nurses, as “the dollars” that the side conditions of work. The government has rejected the idea of imposing ratios of patients proposed by the Quebec liberal Party (QLP) in trying to first fill the 10 000 jobs missing in NURSING homes.
The global offer of the treasury Board to public sector employees includes a wage increase of 5 % over three years and two lump-sum amounts in 2020 and 2021, which equates to $ 3 billion. The part of employees to beneficiaries amounted to $300 million.