The indictment, filed by a Texas grand jury, also claims the film has no “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

Screenshot of a scene from 'Cuties'.

Netflix faces criminal prosecution for the controversial French film 'Cuties' ('Guapis' in Spain) after a grand jury in Texas (USA) accused the entertainment platform of promoting “lewd” visual material from minors .

The indictment was filed Sept. 23 in Tyler County, Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer reported Tuesday.

The complaint notes that Netflix promoted, distributed and displayed material that “describes the lewd display of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed person under 18 years of age” for the “lewd interest in sex.” It also claims that the work has no “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

In response to the accusation, Netflix told NBC News that the charge is “unfounded” as 'Cuties' is a “social comment against the sexualization of young children.” “We support the film,” added the platform.

'Cuties', which tells the story of an 11-year-old girl who tries to avoid family problems and discovers 'twerking', premiered on Netflix in early September, causing a wave of accusations to the platform of sexualizing minors and “normalizing pedophilia “, as well as calls to boycott the service.

