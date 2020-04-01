Network 66-year-old Lima Vajkule confused with Christina Aguilera
March 31, the famous Soviet and Latvian singer Laima Vaikule celebrates 66 years. This occasion to congratulate the birthday girl decided her friend Alla Pugacheva. However, not everyone immediately recognized Lima.
On his page in social network Instagram Alla Pugacheva has placed a joint photo with Vaikule and originally congratulated her with birthday.
The lady dunes with the Birthday!!!The lovely and talented live happily ever after.??????
However, not all at once understand, about whom we are talking. Some subscribers Pugacheva began to congratulate Aguilera – so Vaikule was similar in the picture to the daughter of Alla.
“Christina, happy birthday. Be healthy, loved and happy. How poetic You called mom: the Lady of the dunes”, “Like mother and daughter! Happy birthday!”, “This Is Christina!”, “Lima didn’t recognize until I read the comments but someone wrote that it
Christine, they all look the same, you see one plastic surgeon at all!”, “Who is it? Not to recognize,” said Internet users.