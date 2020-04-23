Never Rarely Sometimes Always: the obstacle course for an abortion in the United States
Talia Ryder in the role of Skylar in <em>Never Rarely Sometimes Always</em>
April 1, 2020
Never Rarely Sometimes Always: the obstacle course for an abortion in the United States
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Autumn has 17 years old, and has decided to abort. In Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Eliza Hittman movie, without pathos, the journey of an american teenager to terminate her pregnancy in a country where this right is increasingly under threat.
Discovered at Sundance before being award-winning in February at the Berlin film festival, the film, which released on Friday in video-on-demand, germinated in the head of the producer as of 2012 with the case of Savita Halappanavar in Ireland.
This young indian woman died, the doctors refused to terminate her pregnancy as she was having a miscarriage.
“I started doing research on the course of irish women travelling to London for 24 hours for an abortion, she explained at the Berlinale. I was struck by this journey that a lot of women around the world need to do.”
A schema that it has transposed in the United States, following a teenage girl from a rural area visiting a large city, with the intention of highlighting “the burden on the shoulders of women constraints to cope with in these matters.”
Never Rarely Sometimes Always follows the course of the Autumn (Sydney Flanigan), a student of the Pennsylvania party in New York with his cousin (Talia Ryder, the shows West Side Story by Steven Spielberg). A trip focusing on the female solidarity, with the male characters put at a distance, or concealed.
The filmmaker Eliza Hittman
Angal Field/Focus Features
The scene is the strongest where a social worker asks Autumn on possible abuse she may have sustained, according to a scale ranging from “never” to “always”, giving its title to the film and providing resonances with the question, in the news, violence against women.
“I had written a first script in 2013, but there was a lack of enthusiasm for this topic when I was talking about the movie. It was then under Obama, and circulated a false impression of progress (regarding the rights of women),” says the filmmaker, noticed with The bums from the beach (Beach Rats), released in 2017.
Things have, unsurprisingly, changed with the election of Donald Trump, who, during his campaign, had conquered the religious right by promising to choose only opponents of abortion to sit on the supreme Court.
“The relevance and urgency of the film coincide unfortunately with attacks on our constitutional rights,” said the director in Berlin.
“It is a film that falls to peak on an urgent matter,” said Eliza Hittman, awarded the Grand jury prize at the Berlinale.