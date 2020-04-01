New blockchain-the project will promote the use of renewable energy
Australian blockchain Ledger Power company and the French retailer of green energy ekWateur rely on the fact that an informed consumer choice can help to stimulate the transition to sustainable use of renewable energy.
In the message of April 1, the two companies said that they offer almost half million inhabitants of France the opportunity to customize your energy balance using the blockchain technology for reliable certification of energy sources.
Green choice
The new partnership, providing network connection ekWakteur with more than 220 000 electricity meters all over France for the new Power tool with support for Ledger of the blockchain, called Vision.
EkWakteur retailer and aggregator of green energy, who supply 100% renewable electricity produced from wind turbines, photovoltaic panels and hydraulic plans is the first company in France that supplies 100% renewable gas with biomethane.
Using the blockchain Ledger tool Power, households will be able to select their desired blend of energy and track it in 30-minute intervals, based on the platform Vision to confirm the origin of the selected power source. Executive Chairman of the Power Ledger Gemma green (Dr. Jemma Green) said:
“Regardless of whether consumers want to obtain energy from solar panels on the roof of their neighbors or of the wind station in Bordeaux, our platform provides consumers with choice and control over their sources of energy.”
Both companies emphasize the role that can be played by the expansion of consumer choice and flexibility in achieving the objectives set out in the Paris climate agreement to reduce 40% of greenhouse gas emissions until 2030. Each household must be empowered to transition to green energy, says green.
By the end of the year this technology will be implemented through a network of ekWakteur. Dr. green argues that the deployment across the country will be “the world’s first precedent for energy trading” providing the customers with enhanced control and security. It is also currently the world’s largest project of the company.
Blockchain for decentralized trade of renewable sources of energy
Earlier this year, researchers of the Irish Institute of economic and social research suggested that the blockchain can provide the infrastructure for innovative management of renewable energy. They offered tools that would support the future sale of renewable power generation and to intensify the interaction between energy suppliers and consumers.
Power Ledger has developed a platform for trading renewable energy with support of the blockchain and a number of related tools that support energy trade, financing renewable energy assets and a more efficient lending markets carbon and renewable energy.
In September 2019, the company began the first test of the technology peer-to-peer energy trading in rural areas of Australia, designed to help commercial settlements and farms to improve the efficiency of their electricity and reduce the associated costs.
In November Power Ledger made the first commercial implementation of its application for energy trade on the basis of the blockchain that allows users to attach the excess solar and battery storage to a Virtual power plant?? for greater control and management of their consumption.