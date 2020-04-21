New blow to the canadian industry
The endless slippage of the price of oil sows the seeds of concern in the industry : it is not only in Western canada who will suffer the brunt of the price collapse, but the entire country, said Monday the grouping of oil producers, requesting the federal government to intervene to support the sector.
During this time, producers have reduced their planned expenditures and the canadian dollar has continued its decline.
“What we see to this day, it is a drop of more than seven billion of capital investment in the extraction and exploitation of oil and gas sector,” wrote the canadian Association of petroleum producers, when oil prices fell into negative territory.
A gesture, a federal fort
The state of affairs in the industry, numb by the fall of demand in the world, advocates for the deployment of a gesture, a federal fort to support the sector which is linked to “thousands of jobs” in Canada, has added to the group, stating that the historic low of course is a “crisis” for the economy as a whole.
Among producers, many are those who revise down their capital budgets for 2020.
Husky Energy, for example, has cut his own of 50 % on Monday compared to the December forecast 2019, from about $ 3.3 billion to $ 1.7 billion. Meanwhile, the canadian dollar, it has finished 70,85 cents US.
This is the first time that negative prices occur in the oil, but the situation happens frequently in Ontario in the niche market of electricity, the night, said Pierre-Olivier Pineau, holder of the Chair of management of the energy sector at HEC Montréal.
That said, the production of oil presents huge challenges, due to the storage, but also of the processes that surround it.
“This is not a switch that you can put in stop mode. There are costs to completely stop the production, and the producers are very reluctant to do so, because the costs of closure and recovery are enormous. “