New boyfriend demi Lovato: what we know about him
The singer accidentally confirmed the relationship with the musician max Erich.
American singer demi Lovato decided that we should not be upset about parting with the 25-year-old male model Austin Wilson and 4 months later met a new love — max Erich.
Artist, without knowing it, confirmed the rumors of the affair with 27-year-old actor, accidentally hitting a live one.
Max Erich decided to amuse his fans playing the instrument in Instagram. While the guy sang the song, demi thought to cover him with a blanket, not knowing that he is a live broadcast. Lovato was dressed in home clothes and shyly went out of the frame.
“I live! I live!” – tried to warn his beloved artist.
#DemiLovato’s rumored boyfriend #MaxEhrich was on IG Live and was she accidentally popped in. 👀 . #4pminlagos
So what do we know about Max Erich — the second mate demi Lovato:
1. Erich became known for its role in the American CBS soap Opera Young and the restless;
2. The guy is a four-time nominated for a television Emmy award;
3. Max hails from the city of Marlboro, new Jersey;
4. In 2018, the actor pursued, then later he hired a security;
5. The actor has dedicated a song to demi Lovato, but did not advertise for who she is. The track is called “4D”, which means “for demi”.