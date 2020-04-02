New boyfriend demi Lovato: what we know about him

| April 1, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

The singer accidentally confirmed the relationship with the musician max Erich.

American singer demi Lovato decided that we should not be upset about parting with the 25-year-old male model Austin Wilson and 4 months later met a new love — max Erich.

Artist, without knowing it, confirmed the rumors of the affair with 27-year-old actor, accidentally hitting a live one.

Max Erich decided to amuse his fans playing the instrument in Instagram. While the guy sang the song, demi thought to cover him with a blanket, not knowing that he is a live broadcast. Lovato was dressed in home clothes and shyly went out of the frame.

“I live! I live!” – tried to warn his beloved artist.

So what do we know about Max Erich — the second mate demi Lovato:

1. Erich became known for its role in the American CBS soap Opera Young and the restless;
2. The guy is a four-time nominated for a television Emmy award;
3. Max hails from the city of Marlboro, new Jersey;
4. In 2018, the actor pursued, then later he hired a security;
5. The actor has dedicated a song to demi Lovato, but did not advertise for who she is. The track is called “4D”, which means “for demi”.

