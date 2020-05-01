New deferral elections in Quebec
On 13 march, the minister Laforest was asked to make an initial report of all advance voting and any ballot election until the 26th of April, inclusive.
Québec demand again postponement of elections due to the pandemic. In total, 43 municipalities are affected by the measure, unveiled Friday by the minister of municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest.
“Even if we proceed with a gradual return to a normal life, I request that any advance voting or elections are again postponed, and this, until 26 June 2020. We need to continue to avoid large gatherings and protect the health of electors and election staff “, she advised by way of press release.
The government will therefore look in June on the terms of resumption of elections, including dates for the elections. By then, the proclamation of the election of the nominees elected without opposition is maintained.
To date this approach, cities a priori not involved in the case have seen their by-election postponed for security reasons. This is the case of Drummondville, which had to elect its new mayor on 3 may. To recall, Alexandre Cusson has left in November, a position he held for six years to get in the race to the leadership of the liberal Party of Quebec.
