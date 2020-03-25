New exit Kourtney Kardashian caused a dissonance in the network

40-year-old model and entrepreneur Kourtney Kardashian shared snapshots of her daughter and pet.

During the quarantine, Kourtney Kardashian along with 7-year-old daughter went for a walk near the house. Spring weather offers a leisurely pastime, so the model is actively tells followers in Instagram how to hold the insulation.

For a new “home” release, the star chose a sporty outfit: loose pants, t-shirt covered with logos, and sneakers. Penelope also appeared in a more elegant manner — a powdery baby wearing jacket made of fur, culottes khaki and bright pink shoes with contrast lacing.

However, the real star of the picture was furry pet family Kardashian — red Spitz, whose caring owner put in pink retrocesso and wrapped in blankets.

"I'm the homeschool PE teacher."

The Courtney was accompanied by an ironic caption: “Apparently I’m the gym teacher at home”. However, the photo caused dissonance in the Network. The followers were not happy with the images — they immediately showered Courtney judgmental comments and advised her to stay at home: “Selfish behavior”, “do You think someone like that? Be honest with yourself”. Of course, there were those who remained in awe of the exit from pet and spoke about his desire to spend the quarantine with Courtney and her family.