New Falken Azenis RT660 is the best choice for safe riding at extreme speeds
In the North American market started selling a new sporty street tires Falken Azenis RT660, announced in September last year, the company Sumitomo Rubber and intended primarily to equip a sports coupe, sedans, and muscle cars. The novelty will replace the previous generation Falken Azenis RT615K, which cannot compete with the most effective tires in this segment, such as Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R, Yokohama Advan A052 and BFGoodrich g-Force Rival S.
Streamlined rigid construction of the frame of the new pololike Falken Azenis RT660 provide excellent handling and vehicle stability, while the composition of the tread of resinosis developed technology of motorsports, delivers unbeatable traction in all racing conditions and at all speeds. Optimized tire profile maximizes the contact patch for improved grip and stable connection with the road. Directed symmetrical pattern enables rotation of the tires to reduce uneven wear and increase tread life.
Best prepared for racing track and homologirana for use on public roads, Falken Azenis RT660 will relieve the owners of powerful sports cars need to set before each track day.
New high-speed bus Falken Azenis RT660 available in the United States and Canada in 34 sizes from 195/60R14 86H 315/30ZR19 100W.