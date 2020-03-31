New Genesis G80: 6 main facts about the Korean competitor to the A7 and CLS
Premium Genesis brand, owned by Hyundai, has completely declassified the G80 sedan of the second generation. The model will compete, for example, with the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS. Here are the main facts that you should know about the new product right now.
With the change of generation Genesis G80 fully changed in appearance – all the optics made bunk, the hood became longer, and the silhouette of the model kupeobrazny now, with a sloping roof. The length of the sedan has increased by 5 mm (up to 4995 mm), width – 35 mm (1925 mm) and height reduced by 15 mm (1465 mm). Wheelbase remained the same – 3010 mm. Diameter wheels is 18 to 20 inches.
As before, the G80 is built on the Genesis rear-drive platform with longitudinal engine. The sedan reduced center of mass, and the new body has a six percent stiffer. Despite the change in dimensions, curb weight of the basic version fell by 125 pounds – to 1785;kg. there are two types of spring suspension – passive and adaptive shock absorbers that adapt to road quality using data from the frontal camera.
New Genesis G80 debuted with three turbo engine. Diesel new “four” with a capacity of 2.2 210 HP (44 N·m) received aluminum cylinder block and lost 20 pounds. Petrol chetyrehlistnyj the 2.5 engine develops 304 HP (422 N·m) and V6 3.5 – 380;HP (530 N·m). All turbo engines are paired with eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive – for a fee.
Interior G80 is almost completely repeats the first crossover brand – Genesis GV80. The new 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, multimedia system with 14.5-inch screen and touchpad, selector washer, gearbox and sensing unit climate control. The sedan differs from the crossover only chetyrehspitsevym the wheel and design the front panel with a large wooden insert.?
In the list of equipment sedan has adaptive cruise control with automatic lane change on the highway, the Central airbag positioned between driver and front passenger, head up display, panoramic roof monitors for second-row passengers, blinds, with electric rear Windows and audio system with active noise cancellation. It detects the vibration from the road surface and generates sound waves in opposite phase in 0.002 seconds through the speakers in the cabin.
South Korea already started taking orders for Genesis G80 the second generation. A freight cars on the home market will be in April. The cost of the base sedan with the 2.5 engine is $ 43,000, and c diesel 2.2 – 45 $ 100. In other countries, the novelty will appear till the end of 2020.