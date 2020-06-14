New home contamination in China, fear of a second wave
In Beijing, officials of Fengtai district, announced Saturday, to put in place a device “time of war”.
Laurie Chen
Agence France-Presse
BEIJING — The containment emergency of eleven districts of Beijing was ordered Saturday, after the appearance of a new focus of COVID-19, raising fears of a resurgence of the pandemic in China, where the illness first appeared last year.
Concern also in Rome, where two new outbreaks of this disease have been detected in recent days, one in a hospital, the other in a building to squat.
As well as Iran, whose president Hassan Rohani has criticized Saturday to his fellow citizens the low compliance of safety instructions are intended to cope with the new coronavirus.
At the same time, Brazil has become, with nearly 42 000 people died in officially recorded (for nearly 829, 000 cases) it the second most grief-stricken by the COVID-19, behind the United States (more than 115,000 dead for approximately two million cases).
Russia has finished up recording for April, more than double that of deaths previously announced, is 2712, according to a new method of counting.
New alert in Beijing
In Beijing, officials of Fengtai district, announced Saturday, to put in place a device “time of war”. Several dozens of inhabitants of the chinese capital have been positive to the new coronavirus, in the vicinity of the market Xinfadi.
It has been temporarily closed down by the authorities, and a seafood market, which was made one of the contaminated people. Nine schools and kindergartens in the area have suffered a fate identical.
This episode fear of a return to China of the epidemic, strict quarantine measures had enabled it to control.
At the same time, the United States, several States where the activity has restarted as of April saw a influx of new patients, which is there also fear of a second wave of contaminations.
For all that, “we can not again close the economy,” said the Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Same scenario in South Africa, where the number of new cases jumped to over 10,000 in a day, reaching almost 62 000 Friday, among which the vice-minister of penitentiary Services, a week after the release of the containment.
In total, the COVID-19 has done more than 427, 000 deaths and infected more than 7.7 million people on the planet, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources.
Its epicenter is now located in Latin America, where outside of Brazil, the situation is worsening in countries such as Mexico and Chile. In Honduras, the hospital system is “on the verge of collapse,” warned the professor Marco Tulio Medina, from National University.
The time of accounts
Accused of having poorly managed the health crisis, or act at the wrong moment, governments find themselves on the bench of the accused everywhere in the world.
In Chile, the minister of Health has resigned Saturday after a week of controversy about the increase in the number of cases of new coronavirus and the counting methodology.
Time accounts also seems to have sounded in Europe.
The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has been heard Friday on the management by his government from the crisis of the sars coronavirus by the prosecutor of Bergamo, martyr city of Lombardy (north) and epicentre of the outbreak that has made more than 34, 000 deaths in Italy.
To cushion the shock is unprecedented,” caused by the COVID-19 in this country, the head of the government has called Saturday, in the course of”general statements” to Rome, to the preparation of a plan for economic recovery “brave”.
In the meantime, the tourists were returning in large number in Venice, on the occasion of the reopening of the Palace of the Doges.
And this while Greece is said on the same day, by the voice of his prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, “ready to welcome tourists this summer,” safe, and that Germany is prepared to remove as soon as Monday, and not Tuesday as originally planned, its border controls with its european neighbors.
For his part, pope Francis has invited humanity, in a message broadcast on Saturday, to “reach out to the poor”, denounces the passage “cynicism” and “indifference”.
As to the european Union, it has secured Saturday, its supply of vaccines against the novel coronavirus by entering into an agreement with the pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca, which guarantees the supply of 300 million doses. With the offices of the AFP in the world