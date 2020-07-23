New jobless claims start rising in the United States
A little more than 1.4 million new applications for unemployment were filed between the 12 and the 18 of July, compared to 1,307 million in the previous week.
Jobless claims have bounced back last week in the United States, several States of the country have had to close their economic activity in the face of the outbreak of new cases, according to data released Thursday by the department of labor.
Analysts expected a further drop, and waited 1,285 million of new requests.
This is the first time that unemployment is rising on a week since it had started its slow decrease at the beginning of April. The last week of march had registered a historic record high, with 6.6 million people who have pointed to unemployed in a week.
The total number of Americans registered as unemployed is a little less than 16.2 million people. This figure is declining, but it is published with a week of lag, and therefore does not take into account the new closures of shops and restaurants.
If one adds to the set of people who have seen their revenues decrease or their self-employed activity to stop, more than 31 million people who receive assistance, including $ 600 weekly paid to recipients of allowances.
The administration Trump is favourable to an extension of the help to the unemployed, but she wants to and this time limited to 70% of the wages, announced on Thursday that the secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on CNBC.
But the debate rages with the democrats who want to keep the amount of 600 dollars, but also even in the ranks of the republicans.
This assistance has allowed millions of households from falling into poverty. But for its opponents, it is a disincentive to return to work.
A large part of the United States has had to close its economy and reconnect with the containment measures in the face of a surge in cases, after re-deemed premature, which had begun as early as the month of may.
