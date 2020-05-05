New legal environment and court room virtual in Quebec city
The palace of justice of Quebec
5 may 2020
Updated at 13h34
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
At first glance, the barriers plexiglas shock the eye. But it will have to get used to this new judicial environment, prevents the judge Réna Émond of the Québec Court.
The separators are transparent have made their appearance in the room of court appearances in the criminal chamber of the palace of justice of Quebec on Tuesday morning, at the same time as the video link which allows lawyers to attend the session of their house. And to journalists in containment.
The judge Émond between and moved to his office, in what has become a small enclosure glass. She cleans her hands with a disinfectant. The two greffières are already sitting in front of it.
The correctional officer of the detention Facility of Quebec, masks on the face, are present through video conferencing. The prisoners concerned by the procedures waiting nearby, out of the field of the camera.
The police of Quebec) to join the group a little later, from the central police Victoria, for appearance of a prisoner.
The Crown attorney, Me Jean-Philippe Lanthier also enters, sits behind his wall. The defense lawyers, who do not come one at a time, have a position of similar work. The representative of the legal aid, mr. Nicolas Déry, asked permission to sit in front of the judge because the walls are not high enough if it remains standing. Permission granted.
The judge can see that the journalists are connected at a distance. She makes an order which prohibits any capture screen and any record of the session of court appearances broadcast on a web link secure. The recordings and photos are not more allowed in a courtroom ” real “.
To avoid manipulation of paper, the judge Emond reminds lawyers that all documents must be scanned in advance.
The sound and picture are good during the proceedings. Some lawyers will be called by phone, and another joins with the videoconference from his office.
The usual procedures take place, at the usual pace : court appearances, a request for examination on the criminal liability, a statement of default. Several of the accused not represented by counsel are absent. Arrest warrants without a date of execution are issued by the judge.
If the procedure is successful, new hearing rooms virtual will emerge over the next few days.