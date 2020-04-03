New measures deployed at the airport of Montreal today
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
The teams of the Directorate of public health of Montreal will encourage travellers to comply with the isolation at home for 14 days and inform them of the guidelines to follow in terms of hygiene at the Montréal-Trudeau airport.
After 13 h on Monday, teams from the public Health Directorate of Montreal and the City will welcome the travellers from abroad to the Montréal-Trudeau airport to raise awareness of the guidelines in isolation to comply with to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“It does raise the level of awareness on the gravity of the situation,” said mayor Valerie Plant during a press conference in the company of the director of public Health of Montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin.
The teams will encourage travellers to comply with the isolation at home for 14 days and inform them of the guidelines to follow in terms of hygiene. They are also hand out thermometers and masks.
Sunday night, Montreal has identified 11 cases of contamination to the COVID-19. Of this number, 2 to the intensive care unit. The first person whose contamination was detected at the end of February has recovered, said Dr. Drouin.
