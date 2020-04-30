New mishap aerospace for Harrison Ford
The american actor Harrison Ford has gone through a runway landing with his plane in California at the time where another device would take off
LOS ANGELES — An investigation was opened to determine the circumstances in which the american actor Harrison Ford has gone through a runway landing with his plane in California at the time when another aircraft took off, authorities said.
This is the last date of misadventures aviation, the actor, 77-year-old, known worldwide for his performances of the roles of Indiana Jones and Han Solo in Star Wars.
During the second incident, which occurred on the airport, in the county of Los Angeles and which has no casualties and no damage, Harrison Ford has misheard or misinterpreted an instruction from the control tower.
The FAA, the federal aviation Administration said it was conducting an investigation. “The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky has crossed rolling down the runway, ( … ), while a other plane was conducting a touch-and-go, “said the FAA in a statement to AFP.
The Aviat Husky is a small plane, two-seater propeller. A touch-and-go is a training exercise in the maneuver of landing during which the pilot raises briefly to his aircraft on the runway and then immediately forwards the gas to the surfer.
Harrison Ford had received the order to stop while the plane performed this maneuver. But on the contrary, he continued to advance and crossed the track.
“Excuse me, Sir, I understood just the opposite. I’m quite sorry,” said the actor, according to an audio recording of the sequence.
The two aircraft were at that time at about 1.3 km distance. “There was no danger of a collision”, said to AFP, representatives of the actor.
In 2017, Harrison Ford had escaped a penalty after an incident that occurred on an alternate airport in southern California.
He had, by mistake, landed his plane, also a Aviat Husky, not on the runway, but a taxiway, runway that is only used for taxiing of the aircraft. By doing this, it was passed over a Boeing 737, which had on board 110 passengers and a crew of six people.
And two years earlier, in 2015, he had made an emergency landing with a plane of collection dating from the Second world War, due to a motor failure. The device had crashed into a tree and then crashed on a golf course.
The actor was drawn to this accident with multiple fractures.