New outbreak of COVID-19 in a home in the City of Ottawa
The health authorities in Ottawa report a first case of COVID-19 has been detected at the Centre d’accueil Champlain, located in the Vanier.
May 3, 2020 11h24
Updated at 14h51
Jean-Simon Milette
This first confirmed case key a member of the staff of the residence, according to the City of Ottawa.
This property, such as homes Peter D. Clark and Carleton Lodge and the Garry J. Armstrong, and is managed by the City.
The City indicated that the residents have been in contact with the person tested positive undergo a screening test.
“The safety of our residents and our staff is our absolute priority. The home complies with the operational protocols, according to the requirements of the ministry of Health and long-term Care of Ontario and [Ottawa public Health].”
Let’s remind that now two residents and five employees of the home Peter D. Clark were declared positive for the coronavirus in the past few days.
The City had then said that all employees affected by the virus are placed in isolation.
There are also three cases of COVID-19 in employees of the foyer Garry J. Armstrong.