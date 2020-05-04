New outbreak of COVID-19 in a home in the City of Ottawa

| May 4, 2020 | News | No Comments

The health authorities in Ottawa report a first case of COVID-19 has been detected at the Centre d’accueil Champlain, located in the Vanier.

May 3, 2020 11h24

Updated at 14h51

New outbreak of COVID-19 in a home in the City of Ottawa

Jean-Simon Milette

The Right

This first confirmed case key a member of the staff of the residence, according to the City of Ottawa.

This property, such as homes Peter D. Clark and Carleton Lodge and the Garry J. Armstrong, and is managed by the City.

READ ALSO : Slight decrease in the number of cases in Ontario

The City indicated that the residents have been in contact with the person tested positive undergo a screening test.

“The safety of our residents and our staff is our absolute priority. The home complies with the operational protocols, according to the requirements of the ministry of Health and long-term Care of Ontario and [Ottawa public Health].”

Let’s remind that now two residents and five employees of the home Peter D. Clark were declared positive for the coronavirus in the past few days.

The City had then said that all employees affected by the virus are placed in isolation.

There are also three cases of COVID-19 in employees of the foyer Garry J. Armstrong.

Fourteen new deaths were reported Sunday.

Martin Roy, The Right

Number of cases

In addition, Ottawa public Health (OPS) was reported Sunday, 14 new deaths on the territory of the City of Ottawa. A total of 92 people have died of the COVID-19 in Ottawa since the beginning of the pandemic.

This is the day the deadliest since the start of the crisis in Ottawa.

PHO also reported 63 new cases, bringing the balance to 1483.

SPO also indicates that there are currently outbreaks in 22 of its health facilities, which represents a decrease compared to the 23 reported Saturday.

According to the most recent epidemiological data, the cure rate now stands at 56%.

Le Soleil

