New podcast Theatre Level Parking
Actor Emmanuel Bédard during the recording of the podcast <em>Solstice</em>.
7 may 2020 15: 15
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
The theatres are closed in these times of pandemic, but the creators are not inaccessible, however. Thanks to the new project of podcast Solstice Theatre Level Parking (NPT), the actors will visit your earphones from 13th may.
Initiated by actor and stage director Charles-Étienne Beaulne, the proposal will be launched by four capsules for a period of 15 to 20 minutes. In each one, a Québec author has given carte blanche to mount a mini-drama in sound. We pass from the thriller comic with Monika Pilon’s story of horror with eroticism with Erika Soucy ; the docu-fiction politics with David Bouchard suspense absurd with Isabelle Hubert.
Still we need to wait to discover the action-comedy fantasy of Jean-Michel Girouard, whose production was interrupted by the containment measures.
If the episodes are independent of each other, they are nevertheless part of a whole, since the authors have been instructed to anchor their plot at the Chateau Frontenac, where a crime has been committed.
“The whole thing has been cleverly contrived, thanks to a seminal scene in each episode. The five stories take place in parallel, in this day strange summer solstice…” says the team from the NPT in a press release.
“Who could imagine that, behind the closed doors of its rooms, its suites and salons, swindles, we lie, we steal, we martyrise, is assassinated?” can we also read in the presentation of the project.
Comedians Emmanuel Bédard, Joëlle Bourdon, Maude Boutin of St-Pierre, Simon C. Lepage, Pierre-Luc Désilets, Carolanne Foucher, Érika Gagnon and Lucien Ratio lend life and voice to episodes immortalized at Studio Expression in Quebec city.
Samuel Wagner sign the original music and Jean-Philippe Jordan is responsible for the sound effects.
Twenty artists and artisans of the capital have been mobilized in the adventure.
The launch of Solstice will take place live on the page Facebook of the NPT, the 13 mai, 20h.