New premium application on the part of the child care services emergency
Photo: IStock
The measures of distance are almost impossible to enforce with the children in the childcare services.
The three trade union centres return to the charge for applying for the grant of a premium for workers in care services emergency, in the context of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
These workers take care of children of workers deemed essential, for example those of the health. They are working in early childhood Centres, child care services in family environment and in school.
In a joint statement issued Tuesday, the CSQ, the CSN and the FTQ demanded that early childhood workers and school-based support benefit from a premium, since they are also exposed to the risk of the coronavirus.
After having done separately, the CSQ, the CSN and the FTQ have, therefore, all the government Legault to grant a bonus to these workers, in order to “correct these injustices and to recognize the commitment of the staff through this crisis.”
The three trade union confederations recall that the cashiers in the grocery stores were given such a bonus, in addition to the measures of protection and distancing to protect them.
A premium has also been paid to the workers in the health sector who may come into contact with infected patients, are reminiscent of the three plants.