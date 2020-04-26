New project to break the isolation of seniors during the containment
Seniors will be invited to take photos of their confinement and to share them in the framework of a new project put forward by a professor of the School of public health of the University of Montreal.
April 25, 2020 10h31
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — seniors will be invited to take photos of their confinement and to share them in the framework of a new project put forward by a professor of the School of public health of the University of Montreal. The goal of the project is “Confined, together!” is to enable seniors to help one another and to the stakeholders to adopt the measures most appropriate.
“We talk a lot of seniors currently and how the crisis of the COVID is in the process of the impact on the side of physical health,” said professor Olivier Ferlatte, research Centre in public health from the University of Montreal.
“We wanted to see (…) what is the impact confinement has on their day to day lives, but also on their mental well-being. We also want to know what strategies the elderly use to cope with this crisis and manage the isolation and confinement.”
Each participant will first be met individually to explain the project and take note of its concerns.
Three groups of twenty elders will then meet virtually once per week, for three weeks: one group will consist of seniors living in a residence, a group of elders from the community LGBTIAQ+ and a group of seniors living with chronic health problems.
“We want to bring seniors to photograph their daily lives, said Mr. Ferlatte. Several have a tablet or a smart phone, so they will take photos (…) of their containment, their strategies, their well-being, the impact on their mental health.
“A week after taking the photos, we are going to meet online on a Zoom group (…) so that they can share their photos, but also share their experiences with other seniors. That will give us the opportunity to learn a little more about the perspective of the seniors on this crisis, where and how they live.”
Participants will be recruited through seniors homes or agencies that provide services to the targeted groups.
Mr. Ferlatte hope that these meetings will allow seniors to share and exchange.
“Because they are going to meet other seniors, it’s going to be also a bit of an opportunity for them to overcome this isolation-there, he said. Maybe they will be able to share tips and tricks to live better in this crisis-there. By sharing with others in a group, I think some will say, “I didn’t think I could do that”, developing ideas or tips that might help.”
Independence lost
Several seniors who were independent and active are now home, mainly to twiddling one’s thumbs.
“We talk a lot of seniors a little as victims of this crisis there,” said Mr. Ferlatte. Yes, several have been sick and it is dramatic, but at the same time they fit very well, they are very resilient, so what we would like to demonstrate, it is all the resources that these people have to manage their activities and their containment, enumerate, and share the good shots, and also to identify where the stakeholders (…) could also intervene. We would like to identify what are the needs on which we could intervene to ensure that the seniors are going (well) during this time period.”
These meetings and exchanges will not be able, by the force of things, that be done in a virtual way.
Mr. Ferlatte does not believe that this “technological barrier” may represent an important obstacle for the participants. He predicts that some will take the opportunity to learn new things.
“Sometimes it is a bit of a prejudice to think that they can not use these technologies-there (…) when in fact a number of use and are connected, he said. There may be seniors who are going to learn how to use the technologies throughout the project. (…) There may be some who are not very comfortable and that we are going to learn how to better share photos or stuff like that, how to make virtual meetings, so it may be that it’s going to bring a new learning for seniors.”
The isolation may last still a good time for seniors, may be even longer than for other members of the population.
With this project, the researchers hope to give them a voice so that they can testify of their reality.
“We asked them for photos because we want to ensure they are in charge to describe their perspective, instead of happen to us with our questions pre-established on their experience,” said Mr. Ferlatte. It’s going to say, “shoot, let go of your creativity, what is it that you want to share your experience with people outside of your home (…) should learn from the experience of seniors in containment”.”
Other teachers of the ESPUM to take part in this research: Réjean Hébert will bring his expertise in the geriatric field, Grégory Moullec will focus on seniors with chronic diseases, Katherine Frohlich observes the social inequalities in the game and Geneviève Gariépy will consider the epidemiological context concerning the elders of Montreal.