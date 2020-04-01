New quantum scheme will improve radio equipment
New technology and methods for encryption and decryption of radio signals, including at least short of its propagating wave, can be really promising in terms of further development of this technique and conceptual new ways to radio. Today, experts on the radio from the University of Delft has demonstrated in practice its new development, which is a quantum distribution scheme and decoding of radio signals of a new type, with which the experts were able to capture and convert even the most quiet and almost imperceptible radio signals – that can be a great tool for the creation of new radio devices.
In General, the capture and decoding of radio signals of shortwave and latent type is one of the most important and promising directions in modern radiance and radio – however, the main problem faced by inventors and scientists trying to improve the work of the modern high-precision devices, the issue becomes the correct capture of short radio waves in the environment, where they can be a great many.
With this purpose, experts from the University of Delft and presented their project, which is a work with quanta – the smallest elementary particles known to mankind and particularly specialists in particle physics. Speaking about his new invention, the specialists clarify that due to the high performance operation of quantum circuits, they can very quickly and accurately capture, decode and transform even the shortest and a hidden radio in their environment.
This allows you to somehow be able to decipher radio signals even under problematic conditions that can be effectively used also in the creation of new efficient and multi-function devices for medical diagnostics or for creating and customizing special equipment for space research. Be that as it may, it is hoped that soon the development will have its logical technical continuation and perhaps even be presented in a particular device.
According to the materials: fainaidea.com