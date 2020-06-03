New ways of working in the salon
After months of inactivity due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the hairdressing salons have officially been able to reopen their doors Monday, everywhere in Quebec. Fairs Ottawa were able to resume their activities, as long as they comply with the instructions of government in respect of distance physical.
The lounge Hair salon NU, located on boulevard Gréber in Gatineau, celebrated its 15th anniversary Monday. This reopening, though it has its fair share of adjustments, is a beautiful gift for the owner of the company, Elie Zeinoun.
“It’s good to be back at work, it gives the impression that life is back to a little its course “, he pointed out to the Right.
Mr. Zeinoun is aware that he is not back to normal and he ensures that he and his staff follow the guidelines of the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) in order to ensure a safe environment to its customers.
“We still have some availability in the month of June, but for the most part it is complete. Even in the month of July is already almost bursting at the seams, but there is still some availability. ”
Elie Zeinoun
“We are working by appointment, this allows us to better manage the traffic and respect the distancing physical. As soon as the customer between, we’ve got a table with Purell. It was also on all the stations cut. Our stations are separated with plexiglas. “
Mr. Zeinoun said that the directives of the CNESST completely change the way you work.
“All of the employees wear masks and visors. You must also disinfect the chairs, to change our coats and wash their hands after each client. It asks us more time, we must take the time to clean up. So it takes a bit less customers, but safety is more important. “
Two months occupied
The phone does not stop ringing in Hairdressing NAKED, since the announcement of the reopening of the salons last week, as well as the book of reservations displays almost full for the next two months.
“Our priority was to first remind customers who have missed their appointment during the two months of confinement. Then, we began to accept the new appointment, ” he continued.
Although the salon had officially resumed their activities in Quebec, they remain for the moment closed in Ontario.
Ontarians who are in need of a hair cut, thus do not have any other choice than to cross the border. Mr. Zeinoun prefer to see this situation with a good eye.
“I’ve already booked a lot of appointments with people from Ontario. There are a lot. The way I see it, it brings me a new customer that I didn’t have before. ”