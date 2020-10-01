New York: 14-day quarantine for Argentines
The announced measure applies to all people from countries that the New York state considers have a significant spread of the coronavirus.
In October, many of the international routes that had been canceled since March due to Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation are resumed. There are about 65 special flights that will fly in the month of October. In a pandemic context, before scheduling or starting a trip it is important to know the measures that are applied in the destination country, for example mandatory quarantines .
Among the flights abroad that were enabled is the route from Ezeiza to New York . However, as announced by this North American state, Argentina is included among the countries whose travelers must comply with a strict quarantine upon reaching their territory.
The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced through an executive order that international travelers who come from countries of level 2 and 3, qualified as such because they have “a significant spread of the virus”, that they must quarantine and complete a form of Traveler's Health Issued by the New York State Department of Health This decision is made in a context in which many countries are experiencing the so-called “second wave” of infections.
Source: Infobae