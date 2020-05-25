New York: balance sheet daily in the bar of the 100 dead
The restrictions have not been lifted in the city of New York, but a part of the State where the virus is not very active has started to déconfiner.
WASHINGTON — The number of deaths to the novel coronavirus recorded in the State of New York fell to 84 the past 24 hours, announced by the governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, the balance sheet, the lowest since march 24.
“This is good news,” said the governor during his speech daily. Hospitalizations, intubations, new infections: the recession continues, he said.
“In my head, I always told myself that it had to go below 100”, he added. “This shows that progress is being made”.
At the peak of the pandemic in this State, the most affected of the United States, in the first fortnight of April, the authorities had registered more than 1,000 deaths per day.
A part of the State where the virus is not very active has started to déconfiner, but the restrictions have not been lifted in the city of New York.
The beaches of the metropolis will remain closed for this long weekend which traditionally marks the start of the summer season in the United States, Monday is a holiday (Memorial Day).
Elsewhere in the State and other coastal beaches will be open, often with instructions of distance physical.
After a court action, Andrew Cuomo has also authorized Friday night gatherings up to 10 people.