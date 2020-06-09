New York begins the déconfinement
The governor of the State of New York Andrew Cuomo has called the protesters who have marched in the street to get tested quickly. But that did not stop him to be in the metro Monday morning, a mere mask on the face, which is mandatory.
Catherine Triomphe
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — New York city, for weeks at a time to the epicentre of the outbreak of coronavirus, has officially started its déconfinement this Monday, supporting a re-opening in march in many countries despite a “worsening of the world situation”, according to the world health Organization (WHO).
“This is the day where New York city begins to re-open and I am so happy to see this day finally come,” said New York governor Andrew Cuomo, 100 days exactly after the confirmation of the first case in the capital of the american economy.
The reopening of the metropolis in lethargy since 22 march promises to be very gradual, limited in a first phase in the construction and manufacturing sector.
Within 15 days, the authorities hope to move into a second phase that will eat on the terrace or go back to the hairdresser — but not yet in the rooms or the restaurant or the show.
And this on the condition that the infection rate does go back up.
And many are asking if the protests against the racial inequalities that afflict the city — and the United States as a whole — the last two weeks are going to rekindle the epidemic. A question which also arises elsewhere in the country, where 450 people dead in 24 hours have been déplorées Monday, a lowest level in two months.
“The city came to life with the events […], this coincides with the first phase and it is well”, indicated to the AFP Brandy Bligen, a pensioner of 70 years.
He himself has expressed on Saturday, and had to follow the advice of governor Cuomo, calling on the demonstrators to be tested quickly. But that did not stop him to be in the metro Monday morning, a mere mask on the face, which is mandatory.
The re-opening of the capital of consumerism seems all the more limited for the moment that the windows of many shops are protected plywood from the looting that occurred in Manhattan last Monday. The curfew imposed by the city is not lifted since Sunday.
The pandemic “is worsening”
If all indicators new york state of an epidemic now controlled, in the rest of the world, “the situation is getting worse,” said from Geneva the boss of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
In the United States, the new coronavirus has 450 additional deaths in 24 hours, depending on the counting to 20: 30 Monday, Johns Hopkins University, a record daily low for about two months.
However, we will have to wait to see if the figures for Monday to confirm on the duration, because the data of the university, continually updated, have a tendency to mechanically reduce output of end-of-week depending on the lift passed by the local health authorities.
The total number of deaths linked to the COVID-19 in the country is 110 900, and more than 1 955 000 cases have also been identified, according to figures from the university.
Approximately 506 000 people are declared cured.
The United States had begun to cross the bar of 500 people daily at the end of march, recording a time more than 3000 deaths in 24 hours in mid-April. For the past two weeks, the balance sheets daily are regularly ironed below the 1000 dead.
But the country continues to register around 20 000 new cases of coronavirus every day, and hardly able to bend the curve of new infections.
The United States is, in absolute value, by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in the number of deaths than cases diagnosed. But reported to the population, several european countries — including France, Italy or Spain — there are more deaths per capita than America.
According to an average of nine epidemiological models carried out by researchers from the University of Massachusetts, the number of deaths of the COVID-19 should be around 127 000 deaths in the country by June 27.
More than 7 million cases in the world
The number of confirmed cases in the world, now exceeds 7 million, has increased by more than 100 000 on 9 of the last 10 days, and even 136 000 Sunday — “the balance sheet is the highest so far,” he said. The threshold of 400 000 dead has been crossed on Sunday.
The time is spite of everything, the easing of restrictions, with the goal of jump-start economies across harshly tried.
After almost 11 years of growth, the United States are now in recession, said Monday a committee in which reference is made. And the world passes through its worst recession in the last 150 years, according to the world Bank.
In these conditions, India, where the epidemic remains virulent, allows this Monday the reopening of its shopping centres and places of worship.
Latin America, where the progression of the pandemic remains alarming, is déconfine also.
In Brazil, third countries, the more grief-stricken in the world, after the United States and the United Kingdom, the governor of Rio de Janeiro announced the easing of restrictions.
The figures on the dead and cases of infection of the coronavirus are from multiple days distributed in the total confusion by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of wanting to “stifle”data.
In Mexico, the second country in Latin America most affected in number of deaths with more than 13 600 people dead, the president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he would not test the COVID-19 as it would not be symptoms, after the contamination of a high official whom he meets regularly.
