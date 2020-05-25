New York State gives the green light to professional teams
The governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has enabled the professional teams to return to their facilities in order to resume training on Sunday after a break of more than two months.
Share
May 24, 2020 14h17
Updated at 19h04
Share
New York State gives the green light to professional teams
Associated Press
The governor of the State of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has enabled the professional teams to return to their facilities in order to resume training on Sunday after a break of more than two months.
The region of the city of New York is one of the most affected by the pandemic COVID-19, but the new cases of hiv infection and the number of deaths has been on a downward trend for the past few days.
The major league Baseball, the NBA and the NHL have all undertaken discussions to resume their seasons, interrupted, or who has not been initiated, in the case of the baseball, with their players association, respectively.
“I believe that sport can return to it without that there are spectators in the amphitheatres. Do it! said Cuomo. Do you mean on the economic front; we want to see you in action. We hope that people can look at sports. As they are still in the house, it gives them something to do. It is a return to normality. Then we’re going to work with the sports teams and encourage them to begin their training camps as soon as possible.”
Sunday night, the nets of Brooklyn have announced their intention to reopen their training complex on Tuesday.