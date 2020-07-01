New York to defer the reopening of its dining halls
New York City postpones the opening of the halls of the restaurants that had been scheduled for 6 July.
July 1, 2020 13h56
Updated at 19: 11
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — Worried by the outbreak of the pandemic in many regions of the u.s., the mayor of New York announced on Wednesday that the “postponement” of the reopening of the dining rooms, which was scheduled to start on 6 July.
“This is not the time to start a catering hall,” said mayor Bill de Blasio during a press conference. “We look at what is happening in other regions of the country […] and we are all concerned to see that eating inside a restaurant is becoming a problem.”
He has not given any new possible date for the resumption of this key aspect of life and tourism in the capital of the american economy, where all places of entertainment are closed. The Broadway theatre is not will resume not until January 2021.
“This is not a rule for always, it is a report,” he pointed out. “It is necessary to wait until you have the proof that we can do it safely.”
The metropolis of new york, which was long at the heart of the epidemic in the United States and has recorded 22 000 died of the coronavirus, has seen since the epidemic subsided greatly.
It is committed since the beginning of June in a déconfinement cautious, and fears that the epidemic comes back like a boomerang with the spike in cases in the States of the south and west of the country.
On Monday, 40 people were hospitalized in New York due to coronavirus, and only 1% of persons tested were found positive, two key indicators: the figures have continued to improve, while tests are now available everywhere.
The restaurants were able to reopen in terrace on the 22nd June, with measures of social distancing, even if New Yorkers did shake up not usually. Hairdressers have also re-opened on the 22nd, as well as a lot of stores, subject to the mandatory wearing of the mask and of the reduced capacity.
As for municipal beaches, including those popular in Coney Island or the Rockaways, where it could not be up here that walk around, they have re-opened for swimming this Wednesday.
The mayor also announced that he was going to reopen by August 1, 15 municipal swimming pools, usually very popular in the heat of the summers in new york.