News from Happy “cheered” the currency market – national Bank
The national Bank of Ukraine said that for the first time since the beginning of the excitement in the foreign exchange market because of the coronavirus intervention in the currency market was positive.
“For the first time since the beginning of the hype around the fashion industry, our intervention in the currency market was positive. We have added to Ukraine’s international reserves, however, as always, neither opposed to market trends. The national Bank remains committed to its strategy and does not fix the hryvnia at a certain level. We are only to smooth out excessive exchange rate fluctuations both in one and in the other direction “, – stated in the message.
As noted in the press service, the national Bank purchased on the interbank currency market of 64 million dollars. On Tuesday, the US.
The Department explained that the positive news from the Verkhovna Rada, which brought Ukraine closer to the new programme of cooperation with the IMF is likely to encourage the foreign exchange market.
“Today, the supply of currency from the business exceeded the demand, so the hryvnia strengthened. At the end of trading, the quotations has shifted to the mark of 27.6 UAH per dollar”, – said the NBU and noted that they expect positive news and further “as the gradual curbing of coronavirus in the world and the final conclusion of a new IMF program would signal the continuation of reforms.”
As reported, on March 30, deputies in the first reading supported the draft law “On amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine concerning improvement of some mechanisms of regulation of banking activities” (No. 2571-d) and reduced the time of preparation for the second reading.