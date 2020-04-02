News in one image: how to ride the elite of the Moldavian builders
In Odessa was lit unusual Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo on the Moldovan rooms. More precisely, the car itself is normal, surprised him with the trailer.
The fact that the wagon Porsche Panamera carries on the trailer not the bike or water bike, and bags with building materials. Looks like someone started a massive renovation. By the way, the trailer nepkie rooms.
By the way, this is not the first time Porsche Panamera trailer noticed in Ukraine. Previously, this station wagon was seen in Kiev, moreover, it is likely that this is the same car.
