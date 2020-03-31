News one picture: the coolest place for a car wash in Kiev

March 31, 2020

In Kiev in the Parking lot filmed the five coolest cars. Their total cost – a few hundred thousand dollars.

Cool sports cars lit up in the Parking lot of the Metropolitan washing. In particular, filmed from two charged BMW – the new BMW M8 Competition and the M5 sedan with the Competition.

Also close by lit up the sports car Nissan GT-R and the American Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Corvette C6. Steep turn on the sink turned out!

According to the materials: topgir.com.ua

