News one picture: the coolest place for a car wash in Kiev
March 31, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
In Kiev in the Parking lot filmed the five coolest cars. Their total cost – a few hundred thousand dollars.
Cool sports cars lit up in the Parking lot of the Metropolitan washing. In particular, filmed from two charged BMW – the new BMW M8 Competition and the M5 sedan with the Competition.
Also close by lit up the sports car Nissan GT-R and the American Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Corvette C6. Steep turn on the sink turned out!
According to the materials: topgir.com.ua