Next to the coronavirus. Why sports will soon open

If in the near future, the epidemic will not end, people will have to learn to life with that damn virus. Side by side with him, continue to love, to work, to raise children. And to play sports.

SO WE WILL NOT LAST LONG

Football, hockey and other usual fun can resume much faster than we think today. And here’s why.

The initial shock and ensuing a normal human reaction – fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones – awakened sense of self-preservation, the desire to dissociate itself from the Chinese infection at any cost. Creepy background information, panic, largely understandable, but not always and not everywhere, leaves governments little choice but to declare a total quarantine, go to samosas citizens and the closure of many industries. Including the cancellation of all sporting events.

Russia froze in anticipation of the epidemic. Half the country sits on remote, students on vacation, students on distance learning, and someone on leave without pay and gradually until everyone begins to realize that if all this mess will not stop or two, or four months, then such a life as it is now, we won’t last.

What’s next? How will it work? Much roll our economy if half the country won’t work?

33 MILLION UNEMPLOYED

Such issues today are set across the globe. Sounded the alarm the biggest economy in the world. On Tuesday, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned senators that a pandemic of mers could increase unemployment in the country to 20 percent, to 33 million people, if you take into account that the size of the workforce in the States was roughly 160 million. Make the scale of the disaster.

The American economy will lose a lot of money. What exactly, I cannot even count. But here’s one example. The national restaurant Association of the United States addressed to the government and to Congress for help, because according to her calculations, within the next three months, the industry will face a loss of income at 225 billion dollars (minus the five to seven million jobs). The total loss will amount to 675 billion, because every dollar spent by Americans in restaurants generates an additional two dollars in other sectors of the economy.

This is just one industry. Similar requests about the tax breaks and subsidies the government has asked American airlines, the Association of tourist and hotel business. Sports industry, in which there are hundreds of billions, not counting the related industries (manufacturing equipment and inventory, the bookies, the construction of arenas, television and Internet projects, indentured servants, etc.), also bears huge losses.

Sports in Europe things are not better. Only one English Premier League would lose from a stop of his championship of 750 million pounds, by not performing to the end of the contract for television rights. Revenue in the football market of the Old world for the season are estimated at over 30 billion euros. The expected income from Euro 2020 was at 2.5 billion.

Now imagine the loss of the entire football Empire from a stop and cancel the tournaments? And all of professional sports and those who were tied to this giant industry?

WHAT TO DO NEXT?

In Russia, the economic situation is not less painful than in the States. But the economy is much less durable, especially on the background of the collapse in oil prices. A survey of the chamber of Commerce among small and medium-sized businesses revealed that three million of them can be closed when quarantine will last long. Then the work will lose 8.6 million people. This is only the small and medium business!

Ruined private pastry shops, fitness centers, private kindergartens and schools, small shops and much more. Applied to sports go to seek a livelihood coaches, team doctors, service men, journalists, security guards, employees of betting shops and sports arenas, finally, the athletes who did not receive fabulous money, and the majority (stars that stretched on savings for a long time). Thousands and thousands of people.

Is there any alternative to this? What could be the sport in terms of the epidemic as the threat to human life? Such questions, of course, arise. All right, the threat is not going anywhere. However, if any country will sit in quarantine for four months, or even six months, most of its inhabitants will face a dilemma that, in fact, continue to live. In this situation, the risk of Contracting the coronavirus when you return to work will enter into competition with the fear of starting half-starved existence.

As during the war did not stop production in areas potentially vulnerable to attack from the air, and it was absolutely a conscious, necessary risk and inevitable losses, so today people will be forced to return to their jobs, to have money for life. Despite serious health threats. If the virus does not subside following the arrival of the heat, we all have to realize.

TRUMP WILL BE DETERMINED ON MONDAY

Not coincidentally , Donald trump is already considering the possibility of returning Americans quarantined to the workplace. According to Bloomberg, the President of the United States began to discuss the issue last week, despite the rise in cases of the coronavirus in the country. Sources say that trump and some of his colleagues, including the Minister of Finance, do not want the economic damage from transferring employees to work remotely outweighed the potential losses from the virus. And believes that the treatment of the coronavirus will not be worse than the consequences that brings quarantine.

The final decision trump has not yet adopted. This should happen on 30 March, Monday. But now it becomes clear why the apocalyptic news, the continuing rise of cases and deaths, the American professional League is already making plans for the summer to finish their interrupted Championships. Even without spectators, but with the TV coverage, which is also bread. Just for any business today it is becoming a matter of life and death.

WE HAVE A DIFFICULT CHOICE

No matter how horrible did not look today, the situation for professional sports, it actually is not as catastrophic as it might seem. Even in light of the fact that Tuesday was postponed last major tournament of the year – the Olympic games-2020, which was to start in exactly four months.

Cancellation of big tournaments such as Euro 2020, the ice hockey world championship Games in Tokyo, completely untied the hands of leagues and clubs, cups and national Championships. Everyone who wanted to play and resume their tournaments, summer has become absolutely free. Everyone will now have the right to decide when to enter the arena. In late spring, summer or fall.

Meanwhile, weak shoots sporting life already break through to light.

China being prepared to resume its basketball and football Championships. The orange ball should enter the game on 2 April, spotted in the middle of next month.

In neighboring Japan last weekend was the karate tournament at which the stadium was not Packed to capacity by fans only because of the constraints imposed by the organizers. However, 10 thousand spectators in protective masks came into the stands, despite the risk of catching a coronavirus.

Belarusians never cancelled their football championship, while continuing to portray the steadfast tin soldier in the middle of a flaming sports industry.

With difficult but inevitable choices after some time we will face. To sit on the house with the imminent prospect of diving into an economic abyss or gradually return to the usual way of life.

Even knowing that this life, including sports, will not be so safe, something tells- the second option chance still more.