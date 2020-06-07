NFL: players have haste, but are fearful
If the NFL wants to present a full schedule this season, it will absolutely prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 occur in his locker room.
Arnie Stapleton
Associated Press
DENVER — The seasonal flu and the common cold spread each season in the locker rooms of the NFL, forcing some players to temporarily remain at home, while others are involved in training in the hope that they will feel better the day of the match.
Last December, the Patriots of New England have dispatched two aircraft in the direction of Houston in order to separate the players in the health of those plagued by a virus, among which there were seven runners. During the last weekend of the season 2016, the Oakland Raiders have been decimated by a virus that has affected the whole of their workforce, thus depriving them of the hope to know a long way off.
Now, the teams are concerned about the COVID-19.
Training programs summer take place exclusively on virtual platforms since the league announced the closure of its facilities in march due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The coaches have started to visit their office on Friday, but the players who are not in need of treatment for treatment of injuries not likely to do the same by the start of training camps next month.
Several players questioned by theAssociated Press have said they fear a return to the work if there is no treatment or vaccine against the coronavirus, which has infected millions of people on the planet and killed more than 100, 000 Americans. They rely, however, to the sanitary protocols developed by the doctors of the NFL for the recovery of drives and eventually games.
Among the security measures that should be adopted are taking the temperature daily, frequent tests of the detection of coronavirus and the obligation for players sick of being put in quarantine for two weeks.
The only players who have accessed the facilities of their team over the last three months are those that treat serious injuries. One of them is the defensive player of Denver Broncos Bradley Chubb, who missed most of last season because of a tear in a ligament of the knee.
“To be honest, my only goal right now is to play football, because of my leg injury, has awarded Chubb to the AP. However, when talking about the coronavirus, I have the impression that the NFL can count on good leaders that will ensure our return to the game as safe as possible. I know these guys, and they will find solutions.”
Moreover, the health, safety and security will be the watchwords, more than ever this season, said the centre of the Atlanta Falcons Alex Mack.
“This is clearly a concern this year, has agreed Mack. Each year, during the period of the seasonal influenza and the common cold, we recommend to take the vaccine. We are aware of the risks that are associated with it. Teams always want to ensure that their players remain healthy. You don’t want that half of your club is the key. You don’t want that you’re missing several guys on the day of the match.”
In 2009, when he was a rookie, Mack has been infected by the swine flu.
“I had to stay home three or four days, and then I found myself in the middle of a match without training. It has not been, admitted Mack. I never want to relive it. This year will be the main concern. It is a new virus which is unknown to all. If you catch the flu, so people know what to do. You récupères and you leave. With the coronavirus, there are things appalling, as the scarring of the lungs and things like that, that leave marks. The most sensible thing to do is to protect themselves.”
“Just do the things that the authorities recommend us to do for a few months already, has mentioned the middle linebacker of the Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner. Take a shower. Washing your hands. And prevents you to approach the face of the other.”