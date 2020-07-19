NFL: players worried on the eve of the camps
The national football league has informed that the camps would begin on time, even if the discussions with the Association of NFL players are in progress regarding the testing and protocols of health and safety.
July 19, 2020
NFL: players worried on the eve of the camps
Rob Maaddi
Associated Press
The players of the national football League asking it publicly to the leaders of the NFL to address several issues related to the health and safety on the eve of training camps.
Saturday, the league has informed the teams that the camps would begin on time, and this, even if the discussions with the Association of NFL players are in progress regarding the testing and protocols of health and safety.
Recruits of the Houston Texans and the Chiefs of Kansas City are expected to report to camp on Monday, while the recruits of the other teams must present themselves on Tuesday. Players of all NFL teams must arrive by 28 July.
Several influential players have expressed their thoughts on social networks, on Sunday.
“We need football, of sports and of hope ! The reluctance of the NFL to follow the recommendations of its own medical experts to prevent, wrote on Twitter one-quarter of the Saints New Orleans Drew Brees. If the NFL does not do his part to keep the players in good health, there is no football in the year 2020. It’s as simple as that.”
One-quarter of the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson says he is worried because his wife, singer Ciara, is pregnant.
“My wife is pregnant. The camps in the NFL are about to start and there is still no clear plan as to the health of the players and families safe? We want to play football, but we also want to protect those we love”, he posted on Twitter.
The executive director of the players Association of the NFL, DeMaurice Smith, and the president, JC Tretter, has also testified to the concerns of the players during a video conference call with the media on Friday.
They want the players to be tested on a regular basis. A joint committee of doctors and fitness trainers has been trained by the NFL.
The other problem raised is the number of matches to prepare. The NFL plans to reduce the calendar preparatory four to two parties, while the Association of the players wishes not to play at all.
Players also wanted an acclimation period of 45 days to avoid injury. The league asked them to report earlier, but the association refused. Questions remain as to the measures of protection for players who decide to forfeit the season. In addition, the association always expects that each team sends in its emergency response plan in the face of infectious diseases.
“What you see today, these are our guys standing up for each other, and to the work that their association has done in order to keep the most possible of all the world security, said Tretter. The NFL must listen to the association and to adopt the recommendations of the experts.”
Under the current collective agreement, the NFL has the right to impose dates to the teams so that the players relate to the camps. The teams can give fines to players who refuse to report.
The Association of NFL players may submit a grievance to argue that the league does not provide a safe working environment in the framework of the collective agreement.