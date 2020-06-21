NFL: the medical director of the players union called for a cessation of training
In recent days, members of the organization of the Buccaneers, the Cowboys, the 49ers and Texans were declared positive at the COVID-19.
The medical director of the players union the NFL has recommended that the players stop to get together on their own for workouts.
On Saturday, Dr. Thom Mayer told the members of the NFLPA as a result of the event of the COVID-19 in some states, the medical consensus is not to take this kind of sessions.
Mayer added that the NFLPA is working to define the best ways of mitigating procedures in the facilities of the teams, in view of the training camps and the upcoming season.
The NFL has authorized the reopening of the complex teams on a limited basis. May be the only players in rehabilitation, as a result of injuries.
The camps are expected to begin at the end of July. The first game out of the contest must take place on the 6th of August, between Dallas and Pittsburgh.
The league expects to play the season as scheduled. The first match is scheduled on September 10 in Kansas City.