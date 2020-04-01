NHL: best goals of the overtime

April 1, 2020

НХЛ: лучшие шайбы овертаймов

The national hockey League introduced the ten best goals of the regular season, abandoned in overtime. As you know, the fourth period matches the time in which ended in a draw, to be played in 3 vs 3 format.

The compilation includes washer J. T. Brody in a match with “calgary” and “Columbus” Historic fifth washer Mikey Siberiada in the match against Washington, Kayla a goal of Makar against “Rangers” and “Colorado.”

By the way, a shorter team on the court during overtime lead to a large number of scoring chances, allowing the goalkeeper to demonstrate their skills. These moments also included in the collection.

