NHL: best goals of the overtime
April 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The national hockey League introduced the ten best goals of the regular season, abandoned in overtime. As you know, the fourth period matches the time in which ended in a draw, to be played in 3 vs 3 format.
The compilation includes washer J. T. Brody in a match with “calgary” and “Columbus” Historic fifth washer Mikey Siberiada in the match against Washington, Kayla a goal of Makar against “Rangers” and “Colorado.”
By the way, a shorter team on the court during overtime lead to a large number of scoring chances, allowing the goalkeeper to demonstrate their skills. These moments also included in the collection.