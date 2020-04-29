NHL: Danault does not want to resume the season, isolated of his own
The center of the Montreal canadiens was a boy of 14 month old at home and he is out of the question for him to be forced to leave his family alone while the pandemic of the COVID-19 still in existence in North America.
28 April 2020
Updated on April 29, 2020 at 0h05
Alexis Belanger-Champagne
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Phillip Danault is not in favour of a resumption of the activities of the NHL in target cities, a scenario that would force most players to get away from their family for a few weeks, or even months.
“For me, it doesn’t make sense, and even less for the teams who would make a long journey in the playoffs. A team that would be in the Stanley Cup final would be for three or four months. This would not be human to do that, according to me,” said Danault, Tuesday, during a conference call from his summer residence in the Québec city region.
“The decision is up to the League, but I imagine that the players will have to vote to approve it. I’m not sure that we would be in favour of this scenario”, he added.
At the time of the suspension of the season on 12 march, there were 189 games remaining on the schedule the NHL, including 11 with that of the Canadian.
The idea of introducing the rest of the campaign in a city in each section seems to be favored currently by the NHL in the discussions with the players. For its part, Danault believes that it would be more realistic to put a cross on the season 2019-20 and focus on the next campaign.
“Finish the season, this is not very motivating for the teams out of the playoffs, especially after two, three or four month break, he noted. I understand that it is different for the teams who were in a position to participate in the series, and the directors-general who had made transactions with a view to a long journey, who sacrificed the first-round. But it happens more important things in the world than hockey.”
In addition to taking advantage of the break and the containment to spend time with the family, Danault has also nursed minor injuries. He also indicated that he was just training light.
Danault has also noted that he is eager to see the NHL decide on the following things.
“This is the main reason why I have not started my program of summer training. This is not motivating when you don’t know where you are going. I’m waiting to know if I need to train myself to play the rest of the season or for next fall.”
Not in a hurry to sign
Danault is one of the many players of the Canadian, whose contract will expire after the season 2020-21, and who may, therefore, initiate negotiations at the opening of the free agent market this summer.
Like its companion trio, Brendan Gallagher reported last week, Danault also has as a priority to win – and win with the Canadian. However, Danault has not yet taken the head to discuss negotiations.
“I leave that in the hands of my agent, said the centre 27 years old. Not all players who signed a contract extension a year in advance.
“Honestly, I haven’t even talked about numbers, or numbers of years with my agent since the season is on a break.”
Danault has seen a nice increase since the Habs acquired the services of the Chicago black hawks in February 2016 in return for Dale Weise, and Tomas Fleischmann. It has established a top staff with 53 points in 81 games last season and had amassed 47 points in 71 games the stop of this winter.
His trio, completed by Gallagher and Tomas Tatar, is one of the most reliable of the NHL in five-on-five and Danault believes that he will be rewarded at its fair value when he will put his signature on his next contract.
“The general managers see the value of players are reliable these days. They may not be as valuable as players with a big potential to be offensive, but they are not very far behind,” said Danault.
The recent contract extension signed by Jean-Gabriel Pageau with the New York Islanders could serve as a point of comparison, who will receive an average annual salary of five million US $ from the next fall. It would be for Danault to a nice increase in salary, his average annual salary is now just above three million $.
But there are still many steps to take before Danault to be able to sign a contract extension. The impacts of the economic crisis related to the pandemic may have implications in the negotiations.